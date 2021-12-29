How to resolve The “Champion” Ostraka in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

The “Champion” Ostraka is one of the mysteries you’ll encounter while exploring Korfu. It’s part of the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla crossover story in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey and forms part of one of the final quests in the game. This guide explains how to resolve the Ostraka so you can get closer to unlocking one of the best rewards in the game.

The tablet on the farmhouse roof

Screenshot by Gamepur

The tablet for this Ostraka is located in Koiladi Farm, which you might have visited while completing the Power Corrupts All quest in the main storyline. You’ll find the tablet on top of the farmhouse roof next to some burned debris. The Ostraka reads as follows. “A winner of many medals, you escorted this tipsy giant, and through smells of oil and rose petals, into the sea he went! Carry on to the east, and find me where the sharks had their tasty feast.”

The dock to the east

Screenshot by Gamepur

As the Ostraka suggests, the solution lies east of where you found the tablet. Head that way along the nearby road until you come to the outermost part of the nearest town. Keep to the water and look at all the docks as you walk past. The dock you’re looking for is the last one from the town’s entrance, with petals strewn all over it and a shark swimming nearby. You’ll need to interact with the basket to resolve the Ostraka. See below for a map reference.