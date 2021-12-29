How to resolve the Memories of the Misthios Ostraka in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

The Memories of the Misthios Ostraka is one of the mysteries in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey that was added with the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla crossover story. You’ll pick it up as you explore Korfu with Kassandra to resolve one of the last quests in the game. This guide explains how to resolve the Ostraka so you can move on as fast as possible.

The tablet in the ruins

Screenshot by Gamepur

The tablet for this Ostraka is in a location that you’ll come across as part of one of the main quests on Korfu, A Message Delivered. Head to the Forgotten Ruins of Ichor and use your eagle to look around for the main staircase leading into the area. We managed to miss this when we were completing the quest, mainly because it’s not the most obvious entrance to use. The tablet is on the right-hand side of the staircase to the south of the site.

The Ostraka reads as follows. “Family reunited or broke ties at the cliff, but whatever the fall, you’re making a shift! Go northwest, find me by a cape, pursue your quest where memories take shape!”

The outcrop and the shield

Screenshot by Gamepur

The solution to this Ostraka is a shield and spear that might remind you of one of the first major encounters you had in the game. It’s located on the tip of a small outcrop on the northwest of Korfu. There’s nothing else of note in this area, and the chances are that you won’t have come across it outside of natural curiosity during exploration. See below for a map reference for the shield and spear.