Stranger of Paradise is a tough game, especially on harder difficulties. No player is perfect, and undoubtedly your teammates, be they NPCs or actual players, will get murdered by something accidentally. Maybe they forgot to dodge a grab attack and died instantly, or they rounded a corner and bumped into a Tonberry. Either way, if they fall, you’ll want to revive them immediately. Here’s how to revive fallen co-op allies in Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin.

When a teammate falls, you will notice a symbol on your screen signifying where they fell. If it’s an NPC, they will stay downed until you assist them, which you can do by running to their body and holding the Touchpad on PS5 or View button on Xbox. This takes a second, but will expend one of your Potions to revive them to full health. You cannot revive co-op allies if you have no Potions.

Players, and not NPC allies, have the option to revive themselves by using one Phoenix Down. Your party gets three Phoenix Downs per attempt at a run, and once you’re out you cannot gain anymore until you visit a Save Point. This is very useful if your allies are too far away to revive you, or are otherwise occupied with enemies.