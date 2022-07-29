In Bear and Breakfast, you play as Hank, an average bear who is told to go fetch something in the woods. However, when in the woods, he hears a noise. When he goes to check it out, he sees a vehicle and a shark mascot that offers him the chance to open up his own bed and breakfast (B&B). Hank decides to take the agrees to the opportunity. This is where the title becomes a fun management game where you have to turn a run-down shack into a five-star B&B. You’ll need to add bedrooms and decorations which will in turn attract guests to your business. The more guests you have at your business, the more money you’ll able to make, which means more blueprints and repairs you can afford to make.

Outside of running your own B&B, there are a ton of quests that Hank will be able to take on. By taking on these quests, you’ll unlock various content and tools that will help make the game easier for you in the long run, such as fixing the bus stops so you can unlock fast travel.

When you first start off in the game and get furniture, there is no on-screen prompt that tells you how to rotate items. So, how do you rotate your furniture? Thankfully, rotating items in Bear and Breakfast is pretty simple.

How to rotate items in Bear and Breakfast

Screenshot by Gamepur

To rotate an item, you’ll first have to go to your crafting bench. Then, to your inventory. After that, select the item you would like to place in your B&B. Then, press the R key to rotate it. Once you have the piece of furniture facing the way you want it to, press the left mouse button to place it.