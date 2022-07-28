How to unlock crafting blueprints in Bear and Breakfast

To progress smoothly in Bear and Breakfast, you need to craft several gears and items that will aid you in different stages. Although crafting is straightforward, acquiring the blueprints for different items can be pretty challenging. Hence, we’ve put together a guide explaining how to unlock all the blueprints in Bear and Breakfast

How to get blueprints in Bear and Breakfast

Blueprints in Bear and Breakfast can be acquired by progressing in the main story, finishing side quests, or buying them from the Pawn Voyage van. These blueprints are divided into four levels, the fourth being the best and most difficult to obtain. Having said that, the steps for unlocking each blueprint are listed below.

Level one crafting blueprints

Front Desk – Rebuild your first crafting table in Timber Crossing.

Simple Wooden Wardrobe – Purchase the blueprint from the Pawn Voyage van in Timber Crossing.

Shabby Wooden Bed – Purchase the blueprint from the Pawn Voyage van in Timber Crossing.

Shabby Pallet Bed – Purchase the blueprint from the Pawn Voyage van in Timber Crossing.

Wooden Footrest – Purchase the blueprint from the Pawn Voyage van in Timber Crossing.

Crappy Toilet – Purchase the blueprint from the Pawn Voyage van in A24.

Wooden Shower – Purchase the blueprint from the Pawn Voyage van in A24.

Rusted Bathroom Sink – Purchase the blueprint from the Pawn Voyage van in Highlake.

Small Plywood Table – Purchase the blueprint from the Pawn Voyage van in Highlake.

Little Dinner Stool – Complete Julia’s Cooking quest.

Cast Iron Stove – Complete Julia’s Cooking quest.

Small Refrigerator – Complete Julia’s Cooking quest.

Ol’ Grandma Boiler – Complete Jax’s Fireplace quest and then purchase it from Pawn Voyage van in Winterberry.

Tiny Fuel Chest – Complete Jax’s Fireplace quest and then purchase it from Pawn Voyage van in Winterberry.

Scratchy Armchair – Build the first resort in Winterberry and then purchase it from Pawn Voyage van.

Compact Sofa – Build the first resort in Winterberry and then purchase it from Pawn Voyage van.

Sensible Book Case – Build the first resort in Winterberry and then purchase it from Pawn Voyage van.

Sturdy Wooden Bar – Build the first resort in A24 and then purchase it from Pawn Voyage van.

Wood Barstool – Build the first resort in A24 and then purchase it from Pawn Voyage van.

Basic Beer Tap – Build the first resort in A24 and then purchase it from Pawn Voyage van.

Small Campfire – Complete Beanie’s Campground quest and then purchase it from Highlake.

Sitting Log – Complete Beanie’s Campground quest and then purchase it from Highlake.

Smore Station – Complete Beanie’s Campground quest and then purchase it from Highlake.

Level two crafting blueprints

To earn level two crafting blueprints, complete the story quests and then purchase them from the Pawn Voyage Van.

Modest Toilet

Simple Bathtub

Basic Bathroom Sink

Rustic Delight Bed

Small Vanity Table

Cushioned Footrest

Small Buffet

Sturdy Oak Table

Rounded Chair

Level three crafting blueprints

To earn level three crafting blueprints, complete the story quests and then purchase them from the Pawn Voyage Van.

Luxurious Throne

Lavish Standing Tub

Ornate Bathroom Sink

Cozy Butterscotch Bed

Lovely Lavender Bed

Cute Comfy Footrest

Hot and Cold Buffet

Long Walnut Table

Solid Walnut Chair

Elegant Wardrobe

Level four crafting blueprints

To earn level four crafting blueprints, complete the story quests and then purchase them from the Pawn Voyage Van.

Cute Vanity Table

Divine Dijon Bed

To use the blueprint, head to the crafting table outside your resort. Keep in mind that you need to rebuild the crafting table before it can be used, so make sure to carry extra nails and wood planks.