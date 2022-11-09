How to save in Sonic Frontiers

It might be a really obvious thing to say, but saving is a must, no matter what game you’re playing or what platform it’s on. When you first boot up Sonic Frontiers, you might be a little confused as to why the game doesn’t let you make a manual save right away. You’ll get a message about Sonic not being able to save during certain moments, but even with those caveats, you still can’t save to specific slot at first. Don’t worry, we can explain.

Related: How to upgrade Sonic Frontiers PS4 version to PS5 version

Does Sonic Frontiers have an autosave function?

Screenshot by Gamepur

First things first, you won’t lost progress if you put the game down before making a manual save. Sonic Frontiers has a solid autosave system that makes sure your progress is accounted for. As long as you’re not shutting down in the middle of a Cyber Space stage or Guardian boss fight, you’ll be fine.

When can you make a manual save in Sonic Frontiers?

Screenshot by Gamepur

You won’t be able to make a manual save until completing the tutorial on Kronos Island. This lasts up until you clear the second Cyber Space stage, cross the bridge that is generated, and scale the nearby cliff. At that point, you’ll reach the open portion of the island and receive an on-screen message about being free to explore. From then on, you can hit the pause button to pull up the menu and deliberately save your progress.

What else can you do in the Sonic Frontiers menu?

Screenshot by Gamepur

The same menu is also where you can adjust the game’s various settings under “Options,” as well as upgrade Sonic’s abilities under “Skills.” Doing the latter requires Skill Pieces, and you can get them by defeating all types of enemies. When you earn enough, you can unlock skills and start filling out the game’s full skill tree.