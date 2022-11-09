Sonic Frontiers is filled with dangerous foes scattered all across the various islands with some of the most powerful being the Guardians. These named enemies make appearances across each of the islands and each has its own special means to defeat it. Do things wrong and you will quickly end up losing all of your rings and seeing the dreaded try again screen. This guide will show you how to defeat the Tower Guardians in Sonic Frontiers.

How to beat the Tower Guardians in Sonic Frontiers

There are multiple Guardian enemies that you will come across early in Sonic Frontiers. While the first of the ones you come across is Ninja, it won’t take you long before you spot your first Tower Guardian. These foes stand tall like a tower and have a spinning blade near the top of them. These enemies can even shoot balls of energy at you if you engage them from a distance.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you first spot a Tower Guardian, it will begin shooting balls of energy at you. Use your dodge to avoid getting hit by these and getting tossed around. When you finally get in close to the Tower Guardian, attack its base as much as possible. If you manage to destroy the base, the Tower Guardian will shrink. If you don’t destroy the base, it will lift into the air and start shooting balls of energy at you again.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you have attacked the base enough to destroy it, it will be time to attack the head. Attack the head and be careful to avoid the blade. Similar to before, if you don’t manage to destroy the head fast enough, the Tower Guardian will spin away and start shooting balls of energy once more. If this happens, dodge the energy and close the gap to attack the head again until it is destroyed.