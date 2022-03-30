How to set lamp frequency and operate the Mountainator in Genshin Impact – The Heavenly Stone’s Debris

For the Heavenly Stone’s Debris, Genshin Impact players will need to release the safety mechanism on a massive cannon called the Mountainator. To do this, you will need to change the frequency of three different lamps.

A book that you receive in the game called the Safe Blasting Device Signalling Guide will contain all the answers, but we will break it down for you in this guide.

Lamp 1 (High) Low-frequency flicker. Interact with it once and it will be set to the correct frequency.

Lamp 2 (Middle): Low-frequency flicker. Interact with it twice and it will be set to the correct frequency.

Lamp 3 – (Low): High-frequency flicker. Interact with it twice had it will be set to the correct frequency.

When all three lamps have been set to the correct frequency, it is time to follow the new waypoint and use the Mountainator. The aim here is to move a large boulder, so aim directly in a line with it, but lower, just a little lower than the nearby railway tracks that run toward it. You need to compensate for the arc of the shot. To do this, move it once to the left, and then down twice, and it will be perfectly lined up to destroy the awkward boulder.