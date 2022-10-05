How to set up a Blizzard Battle.net account for Overwatch 2

Before you can jump into an Overwatch 2 game or download the game for PC users, you want to ensure you have a Battle.net account. The Battle.net account is what you primarily use as your profile throughout your Overwatch 2 career, and it will carry your stats as a player, your friend’s list, every skin and cosmetic you have, and much more. This guide covers the steps you need to follow to set up a Blizzard Battle.net account for Overwatch 2.

How to make a Battle.net account for Overwatch 2

To create your Overwatch 2 account on Battle.net, we recommend heading to the Battle.net website. You can do this with any browser, so long as you have a working internet connection. If you can connect to this website, we recommend making sure that your internet connection is properly working.

Once you arrive on the website, in the upper-right corner of the website will be a spot that says, “My Account.” Click on it, and it will ask if you want to log in. However, if you do not have an account, you want to visit the tab underneath this one, where you will create a free account. You will then need to follow the steps on this screen, which should require you to enter your country and your birthdate. Alternatively, you can sign-up for a Battle.net account using your Facebook, Apple, or Google account if you’d prefer to link those together.

You will need to follow the prompts throughout this entire process. It will ask you questions, such as your name, the email you want to associate with your account, your phone number (which is required to play Overwatch 2), and the password you want to use for the account. When you reach the end of the process, you will receive an email verifying this was the correct one to finish creating your Battle.net account.

Once you’ve created your Battle.net account, you can download Overwatch 2 on your preferred console or return to the Battle.net website to download the Battle.net launcher to download and play Overwatch 2 on your PC.