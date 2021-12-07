how-to-start-beekeeping-in-farming-simulator-22

Farming Simulator 22 allows you to farm almost anything you want. This includes all manner of crops, vegetables, grapes, and a wide range of livestock. Within the animal farming business, you’re now able to get into beekeeping, using them to benefit your yields and selling their honey for a profit. This guide covers how to start beekeeping, so you can see how easy it is to have bees on your farm.

Step 1: Place a hive and honey pallet location

Screenshot by Gamepur

Open the menu and navigate to the bottom option with the three lines icon. Open the construction option, and then navigate to the animals section. You should be able to see the Bees sub-section now. Pick a hive and place it somewhere on your farm. It’s worth noting that the closer a hive is to a field, the more it benefits the crop, though this only applies to specific crops. You’ll need to read each hive’s description to determine how they benefit your crops and which type of crops.

Then, place a honey pallet location. This is incredibly important because it’s the only way you’ll be able to harvest the honey from your bees.

Step 2: Wait a day

Screenshot by Gamepur

After just one day, your hives will produce a pallet of honey. You can now leave the pallets to build up, or you can get a forklift, put it in the back of your truck, and transport it to whatever company will pay you the most. You’ll get about a pallet of honey per day, but you can get more if you own more hives.

You’ll never need to buy new bees to fill your hives. Beekeeping in Farming Simulator 22 is another income stream you can add to your farm, though the process of selling honey is fairly involved. You can also use the honey in production lines to create cakes, which will sell for much more profit.