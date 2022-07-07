Sports games nowadays almost always have a virtual currency that can be used to buy customizable accessories, as well as other items that can be used in the game for online, or offline play. The F1 franchise has its own in Pitcoin, which has been used in past games, and in F1 22. So, how can you get Pitcoin in F1 22? Let’s go over what you need to know.

How to get Pitcoin in F1 22

First off, Pitcoin in F1 22 can be bought with real money. If you are willing to get Pitcoin via a real purchase, go to the Podium Pass, which can be found at the main menu, by going to ‘Player Hub.’ Here, users can enter the store, and buy Pitcoin. Pitcoin can be bought in the following bundles:

2,000 Pitcoin – $1.99

5,000 Pitcoin – $4149

11,000 Pitcoin – $8.99

24,000 Pitcoin – $18.99

50,000 Pitcoin – $34.99

Related: How to pit in F1 22

If you don’t want to purchase Pitcoin, you can try to earn it through the old-fashioned method: grinding. In order to earn Pitcoin in F1 22, you will need to grind XP towards the Podium Pass

By playing through any of F1 22’s game modes and grinding XP, you will be able to make progress in the Podium Pass. At various tiers, Pitcoin may be made as either a free, or premium reward from the current live series. Users who buy the VIP edition of Podium Pass will receive all the premium rewards, including any Pitcoin rewards.

Keep in mind that each series in F1 22 only lasts for a certain period of time. So, you should have an opportunity during each series to earn some valuable Pitcoin.