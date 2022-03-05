How to shift gears in Gran Turismo 7

If drivers are truly serious about immersing themselves into all of the real world elements Gran Turismo 7 holds, they should take their chances and try out driving with a manual transmission. Yes, automatic is easier, but there is an unsaid thrill when finally mastering how to change into the right gears. Here’s how you to switch over to the traditional style of driving and earn victories while doing so.

If you’re beyond the game’s initial Music Rally tutorial, you can only switch into manual just before entering a race or while on the pause screen. Each of these screens hold an Assist Settings option that allows you to switch from automatic to manual, or vice versa. When using manual with the default controls, gears can be lowered by pressing square and raised by pressing “X.”

You should start a race in a low gear and keep your eye on the bar at the bottom of the HUD (as shown below). As you begin to catch more speed, this bar will fill up and eventually starting flashing, ultimately indicating that you should gear up. Meanwhile, once you’re met with a sharp turn and begin to slow down, the HUD will recommend which lower gear you should be in. The recommended lower gear will always be to the right of the current gear shown on the bottom of the screen.

These tools are available throughout all modes in Gran Turismo 7, so it may be worth your time testing your manual skills out in Practice Laps first. Aside from changing transmissions, we also recommend learning the ropes of drifting, as it can keep your car in high gears at the most crucial times — especially during sharp turns.

