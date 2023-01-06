How to sign up for Brown Dust 2 early access

After the success of the first game, it was only a matter of time before Brown Dust 2 was announced. The upcoming mobile RPG promises to include the characters and combat systems that players already know, along with a brand-new story to play through. Like many other mobile games, the developers are opening the game up to Early Access players to help test bugs and gauge the community’s reaction to the new systems. If you want to make sure you can join the Brown Dust 2 Early Access, here is everything you need to know.

Brown Dust 2 Early Access – when it is and how to join

Screenshot by Gamepur

Early Access is generally used by games like Brown Dust 2 and Hades 2 to test the game’s current build and to give players a chance to see the progress the developers have made so far. The Brown Dust 2 Early Access event will only be available for a short period, running from January 10 through January 17. Despite this one-week timeframe, the developers aren’t allowing players to sign up early. If you want to take part, you’ll need to sign up on the day.

Starting at 2:00 AM EST on January 10, you need to visit the Brown Dust 2 website to be in with a chance of getting into the Brown Dust 2 Early Access playtest. A pop-up will appear when you load the page that will have details about how to sign up.

To help entice players to get involved, the developers have announced that they are running a raffle for $25 in either the Apple Store or the Google Play Store. Everyone who participates in the survey at the end of the Early Access Test will be entered.

It is worth mentioning that the Brown Dust Early Access event is only open to Android users in this instance. iPhone players will likely get to be involved in future tests. Also, progress made during the playtest won’t be carried over after the game’s official launch, so don’t expect this to give you a head start among other players when the game goes live.