How to sign up for Genshin Impact 2.5 beta

miHoYo has started accepting applications for Genshin Impact 2.5 beta and you can apply for it till December 9, 2:00 PM UTC. You will be able to test the content coming to Genshin Impact 2.5 that will be releasing in February 2022. However, one thing that you need to keep in mind is the beta is available for only mobile and PC players. Here’s how you can sign up for it.

How to apply for Genshin Impact 2.5 beta

You will have to fill up a Google Form in order to sign up for Genshin Impact 2.5 beta and fill up the required details including your Discord ID, game’s UID, region, and much more before submitting your application.

In order to be eligible for the beta program, you must follow the following requirements:

You must be 18 years or older before the application period is over.

You need to submit an unexpired identificatioin issued by the govenment. These include ID cards, passports, Driver’s Licenses and more.

You must be a member of the Genshin Impact official Discord server.

If you get selected, you will receive an NDA on your registered email address that you will need to sign in order to agree to not reveal any information about the beta to the public before a certain date along with other terms and conditions.