How to sign up for Minecraft Championships MCC Island beta

With the Minecraft Championships MCC 14 official in the record books, the winners confirmed, and the crowd fully entertained, Noxcrew had a secret surprise for us all. A 3D animation was revealed that features a lot of relaxing being done, and then the camera pans back to reveal a boat on the way to a massive island.

MCC Island is an upcoming venture from Noxcrew, and will be having a beta before release. This will give people a chance to get in on the action early and be at the heart of the Noxcrew’s next adventure.

To sign up for beta access, just visit the official Noxcrew website and then go to the MCC section. You can also directly visit the MCC Island signup page here. All you need to do is enter your email in the box, then confirm your email when you get a message from the Noxcrew in your inbox, and you will be signed up with a chance to get access to the beta.

The beta will only be running on the Java Edition, so keep that in mind before you sign up. There isn’t currently any information on when the beta will be held, what it might entail, or a potential release date for MCC Island for public consumption yet, but we will keep you up to date with any and all breaking news as we learn about it.