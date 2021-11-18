How to sign up for MultiVersus playtests

It has been a rumor for so long you could be forgiven for thinking it must not be true. The Warner Brothers crossover fighting game has finally been announced. MultiVersus will reportedly be coming to Playstation and Xbox consoles as well as PC. The game promises to have a wide assortment of characters, ranging from Game of Thrones to DC superheroes, with even more to be announced along the way.

There will be a playtest coming up, so how can fans be sure they have the chance to see Superman test his might against the likes of Steven Universe and Jake the Dog?

Image via Warner Brothers

Screenshot by Gamepur

The best way will be to go to MulitiVersus.com and sign up for the playtest newsletter. It will ask for your email address, date of birth, and if there are any similar fighting games that you’ve put at least 40 hours of playtime into. Once you’ve done that, you can just sit back and wait for more details to come along to you in your email.

In the meantime, you can catch the launch trailer below to find out a bit more about the mechanics of it and what the developers feel will make this game stand out against the other, similar games that have come out recently.