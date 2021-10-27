Professional Smash player claims to have leaked images of Warner Bros. fighting game, Multiversus

Juan Manuel DeBiedma is a professional Super Smash Bros. who goes by the gamer tag Hungrybox. On his official Twitter account, Hungrybox shared what he claims to be a leaked image of the Warner Bros. cross-over fighting game Multiversus.

The game was previously leaked via Reddit, but no images were shared until Hungrybox’s post. Based on the leak on Reddit, the Warner Bros. fighting game was the company’s way to replicate the success of the Super Smash Bros. series. Based on the image shared by Hungrybox, the game will have a more cartoony aesthetic.

The image shows the roster of the game. It’s not known if it’s the full roster, but many popular Warner Bros.-owned characters are part of it. The image shows the previous leaked Gandalf from Lord of the Rings, Batman, Tom and Jerry, and Shaggy from Scooby-Doo. Harley Quinn, Wonder Woman, Superman, Rick from Rick & Morty, Finn and Jake from Adventure Time, Steven Universe, and a brand new character will also join the roster. He also claims in another tweet that the game will be free-to-play, have cross-play, and have full voice acting.

Hungrybox posted a video about the leaked image, but it was quickly blocked by Warner Bros. Entertainment. Hungrybox says that the video block makes his claims a “hard confirm.” However, since it isn’t an official announcement, it’s questionable if the image is 100% real. It’s best to take the leaks with a pinch of salt at this time.