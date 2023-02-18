How to sign up for the Diablo 4 beta

Diablo IV is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated video games coming down the pipeline for 2023. While we still have to wait until later in the year for the game to release, there is a chance for you to get your hands on it early. Here is how to sign up for the Diablo IV beta.

How to sign up for the Diablo IV beta

Signing up for the Diablo IV beta is super simple and straightforward. First, go to the official Blizzard Entertainment website for the game and sign in to your Battle.net account in the top right corner. If you don’t have one, you can create one for free in just a few minutes. Note that you will need to be at least 18 years old to have access to the site. When signed in, scroll down until you find the pre-register button. Click it and the page will refresh putting your name into the pool of potential accounts drawn to participate in future betas on Battle.net.

As of this this writing, there are two Diablo IV beta sessions planned. The first will take place between March 17-19 and is exclusive to early access pre-orders. The second is a week later between March 24-26 and is open to everyone to give a try on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

If you participate in the early access beta, your progress will carry over into the open beta if you play some more. However, all of this save data will be erased for the full release in June, so progress will not follow you there. While the full game level cap is 100, you will be able to get to level 25 during these play tests. You will be able to play a pretty significant chunk of the game.