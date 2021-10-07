How to sign up for the Ghost Recon Frontline closed beta playtest

Ghost Recon Frontline is the latest game in the Ghost Recon franchise, currently in development by Ubisoft Bucharest. Upon announcement, the title got a decent deal of criticisms from fans of the series’ more traditional games, though it has also generated a lot of hype for the more PvP-minded players. Frontline promises to deliver multiple diverse competitive multiplayer modes, the flagship mode being Expedition, which seems quite a bit like Escape From Tarkov from what we’ve seen and heard so far.

Players will get to experience Ghost Recon Frontline sooner rather than later, as the game will enter its first official closed beta playtest on Oct. 14. This first playtest is only open to players located in Europe, unfortunately. It’s also limited to players on PC. If you are in that lucky cross-section, you can sign up for the Ghost Recon Frontline playtest on the game’s official website.

Ubisoft will hold more Ghost Recon Frontline beta playtests later on, which will include players in other countries (and on other continents), as well as those playing on Xbox and PlayStation consoles. If you are interested in future playtests, registering now will put you on the notification list for when they are announced down the line.