Next Ghost Recon reportedly could release this fall, codenamed Over

Ghost Recon Breakpoint’s content updates are over now, and Ubisoft is looking toward future games in the franchise. That much has been said officially, but a new report claims that the next mainline Ghost Recon game isn’t too far away.

Kotaku reports that the next Ghost Recon game has been in development for more than a year already, and it could release as early as fiscal year 2023. That’s October 2022 through September 2023, meaning we could potentially see the game this year. Kotaku’s sources also claim the game is codenamed Over, though that doesn’t tell us anything about what it might entail. “Over” is just the traditional way to end radio messages, so there’s not much to glean there.

What’s notable is that this new title is separate from Ghost Recon Frontline, the battle royale game that Ubisoft revealed last October. That game pits teams of Ghosts against each other in an objective-based match, making it a bit different from your typical battle royale. Frontline was included in a list of games that Ubisoft is reportedly going to spotlight in a “massive showcase” soon, so we ought to hear about its own release date soon.

As for Over, one of the biggest questions is whether or not it will include NFTs. Ubisoft’s Quartz program has seen sluggish sales, and Breakpoint’s own NFT was not well received.