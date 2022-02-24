How to sign up for the Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent closed beta playtest

Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent is a prequel to the 2018 RPG and it’s getting a closed beta playtest. The mobile game was released in Japan back in 2020 and is making its way westward sometime in 2022. Ahead of its release, Square Enix is holding a two-week closed beta test of the game. However, it is only available on Android devices which is a bit of a bummer for iOS users.

If you’re wanting to join the beta test, all you have to do is head to the Google Play Store and search for Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent. On the game’s main page you’ll see a link titled Pre-register. Selecting the text will sign you up for a chance to get early access to the game. Keep in mind that signing up for the closed beta is no guarantee you will be granted access to the game. Apple users will have to wait until Square Enix announces a beta test for iOS. Either that or wait until the full release.

The closed beta begins on March 22 and runs through April 4. The full version of Champions of the Continent will release on both Android and iOS platforms.