How to sign up for the Salt and Sacrifice network test

Salt & Sacrifice is the next game from Ska Studios, whose work includes predecessor Salt & Sacrifice, The Dishwasher: Dead Samurai, and Charlie Murder. It’s been six years since Salt & Sacrifice, and if you’re itching to try out the sequel ahead of time, good news — it’s getting a network test.

Sign-ups were announced earlier this week and are still happening right now, but you need to act quickly if you want in. The network test starts tomorrow, as of the time of this writing, running from Friday, March 18 through Sunday, March 20. To sign up, you’ll need to fill out this Google form. It will ask for information like your name, email address, and age (Salt & Sacrifice has a mature rating like its prequel). You’ll also have to choose between PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. The game will also launch on PC, but that crowd is out of luck for this particular preview. It’s also limited to SIEA regions, meaning North, Central, and South America and the surrounding islands.

As for the full release date, Salt & Sacrifice will be coming to those three aforementioned platforms on Tuesday, May 10. PC players should also note that the game will be an Epic Games Store exclusive, so don’t go looking for it on Steam. It would make for a great Steam Deck game should that change in the future.