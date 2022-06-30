Skate 4 is the highly anticipated return of a series that allowed for more skateboarding freedom than ever in games. However, it’s not quite ready for release just yet. If you want to try it out early, you can get your hands on an early build if you’re part of the playtest. This guide explains how to sign up for the Skate 4 playtest, so you don’t miss out on a chance to try this entry out.

How to register for the Skate 4 playtest

To register for a chance to play the Skate 4 playtest, you’ll first need to register an EA account on the publisher’s official website. Then, you can register as a playtester via the sign-up page. Finally, update your location preferences on your account so that EA knows where you are and can send you the right type of playtesting access. If you don’t, you may miss out on the playtest altogether. This doesn’t guarantee that you’ll get to play the Skate 4 playtest, but it does put you in the right program. All you can do now is wait for an invitation in your emails, but make sure you check the playtest site for messages too in case you miss one.

When does the Skate 4 playtest start?

Image via Activision

The Skate 4 playtest starts at 10 AM PT, July 5, and runs until 5 PM PT, July 8. Sign up before these dates to be in with a chance of playing it while it’s live. If you miss it, keep an eye out for any other betas or playtests that EA holds.

What platforms is the Skate 4 playtest on?

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Skate 4 playtest is only available on PC at the time of writing. While future playtests may be extended to other platforms, you can only sign up for a chance to play the PC version right now. It’s likely that more platforms will see a playtest in the future though because the Skate series has always been a multiplatform series.