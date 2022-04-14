How to sign up for the Stray Blade closed beta playtest

Soulslikes have never been more in vogue, and considering the earth-shattering success of Elden Ring, we are certain the genre will continue to proliferate with new titles. One such upcoming game is Stray Blade, which looks like a more colorful For Honor and promises to treat players to a deep melee combat system and an evolving world that changes with their actions (and their many, many deaths.) Stray Blade is slated to release later in 2022 and will hold a closed beta playtest ahead of launch.

If fantasy action RPGs with lots of exploration are your thing, you can sign up for the Stray Blade closed beta now. The registration opened on April 14 and has two steps. First, you must join the official Stray Blade Discord. Then head to the Stray Blade registration page to answer a few questions and enter your contact information. We don’t know how big of a sample size developer Point Blank is looking for, but those picked for the Stray Blade closed beta will be notified via email ahead of the playtest’s start. If you are curious about what Stray Blade has in store, Point Blank also released a new trailer alongside the closed beta announcement, highlighting the game’s kinetic melee combat and other systems.