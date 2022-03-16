Elden Ring has sold 12 million units worldwide in under a month

Elden Ring continues to make headlines for FromSoftware. Whether it’s the Twitch viewership, NPD milestones, or European presence, it has been more successful than anyone could have anticipated. Following all of this news, we now have official worldwide sales figures.

According to FromSoftware’s official press release, Elden Ring has sold 12 million units worldwide as of March 14. That’s less than three full weeks on the market before reaching such a significant milestone for what was once a niche developer. Of that number, 1 million units were sold in Japan.

The press release included statements from Bandai Namco CEO Yasuo Miyakawa and FromSoftware CEO Hidetaka Miyazaki. Miyazaki thanked the fans for the support, stating that he was, “astonished to see how many people have been playing Elden Ring.”

Miyakawa shared a similar sentiment to Miyazaki, stressing that he was “very proud to have been involved in bringing such a wonderful and fantastic game to life.” Curiously, he also teased potential plans for Elden Ring as an intellectual property. Miyakawa said, “we will continue our efforts in expanding the brand beyond the game itself, and into everyone’s daily life.”

To put the game’s sales into perspective, the PlayStation 5 remake of Demon’s Souls has yet to reach 2 million units worldwide. Of course, that was exclusive to one console, reducing the potential playerbase. Even compared to the Dark Souls franchise, Elden Ring pulled huge numbers. The Dark Souls series as a whole had sold 27 million units as of 2020.