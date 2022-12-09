How to sign up for the Wayfinder Beta

Revealed during the Game Awards, Digital Extreme revealed their upcoming free-to-play title Wayfinder. In this action game, you play as a Wayfinder whose powers and adventure are up to your discretion. The game looked promising and it was shown that a beta would soon launch for the game. So the question is, how can you sign up for the Wayfinder beta?

How to get access to the Wayfinder beta

To sign up for the Wayfinder beta, you’ll need to go to the game’s official website. Here, you’ll be shown the upcoming beta schedule and the application you’ll need to fill out. The application you need to fill out is fairly short. It asks you which console you’ll be playing the game on, your email address, your birthdate, and a checkmark to acknowledge the developer’s Privacy Notice. Once you’ve filled all those sections out, you’re all set. It’s important to note that you may not be selected at first, as a developer doesn’t always accept every single beta tester and will sometimes accept more with every ongoing test. So if you don’t get into the first test, don’t get discouraged.

The second thing to keep an eye on is the beta schedule. According to the schedule, PC players will get first dibs while PlayStation 4 players will be the last ones to get their hands at trying the game. Here is the full beta schedule for the game:

December 13, 2022 : PC only

: PC only January 2023 : PlayStation 5 and PC

: PlayStation 5 and PC Early 2023 : PlayStation 5 and PC

: PlayStation 5 and PC Spring 2023: PlayStation 4/5 and PC

So, if you would like to have a better chance at getting early access to the game, saying your preferred platform is PC is the way to go.