Forspoken is a long game filled with tons of detours for you to take and story for you to experience. Square Enix has a habit of adding a lot of cutscenes to their games. In typical fashion for the devs, you will get a lot of cutscenes at the beginning of the game and only a little bit of gameplay. While there are plenty of people who want to stick around and hang on to every word the characters say, there are also some who will inevitably want to skip the exposition and go straight to the gameplay. This guide will show you how to skip cutscenes in Forspoken.

How to pause and skip cutscenes in Forspoken

Square Enix is one of the better companies when it comes to allowing players to skip and pause cutscenes. Most of the Final Fantasy games like the Final Fantasy VII Remake allow you to pause and skip cutscenes at your leisure. This allows you to get to the action faster or simply pause the story if you need to grab a snack. Just like in Final Fantasy, you can pause the cutscenes for Forspoken at any time, including small ones linked to detours.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Pausing a cutscene is simple. All you need to do is press the options button on PS5 or the ESC key on PC. This will bring up a menu that shows a list of options for you to choose from. Not far from the top of the menu is the option to skip the cutscene. Select the skip option and the cutscene will be completely bypassed.

While you can choose to bypass cutscenes, there are some times when you just want to skip forward slightly. Pressing the interact button which defaults to X on PS5 will allow you to skip through the dialogue, making it possible to get through cutscenes faster without missing absolutely everything that happens.