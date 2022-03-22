How to skip Grafted Scion in Elden Ring

Like most other FromSoftware games, Elden Ring starts by pitting you against a rather tough boss, Grafted Scion, and the only way to progress to the next part of the game is to die after this boss fight starts. While Grafted Scion is likely to kill you quick, you’ll want to find an even faster way to die if you’re looking to speedrun the game. Thankfully, one strategy allows you to basically skip this fight by triggering it while mid-death. Here’s how to skip Grafted Scion.

Upon starting a new game, exit the Chapel of Anticipation and make your way across the bridge, you’ll pass through an archway leading towards Grafted Scion’s arena.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Your goal here is to pass through the archway, and then jump off of the left side of the arena to your death while triggering the boss fight. You will die much quicker this way than you would if you simply let Grafted Scion wail on you. On the edge, you should see a set of two trees seated closely next to each other. We recommend jumping slightly past them.

Screenshot by Gamepur

As you jump forward, the boss fight should start. You’ll know it has if you hear Grafted Scion enter the arena, and if you see his HP bar show up on your screen. If this happens, you’ll have correctly performed the skip, and you’ll awaken inside the Stranded Graveyard.