The Petrificus Totalus spell is extremely useful in Hogwarts Legacy. It allows you to take out foes before they have a chance to react against you, especially if they are exceptionally weaker. Not every foe can be taken out using Petrificus Totalus, and if they’re an elite enemy, there’s a good chance they’re going to lose a lot of health and still remain a threat. Here’s what you need to know about how to sneak attack enemies and use Petrificus Totalus in Hogwarts Legacy.

How sneak attacks work in Hogwarts Legacy

When you want to sneak attack against an enemy, you need to make sure you’re completely invisible. You can do this by using the Disillusionment spell, a utility one that you can use on yourself to prevent others from seeing you. You’ll want to ensure you activate this whenever you’re sneaking around a location. While under this spell, the next step is to try sneaking behind an enemy and taking them out before they know you’re there.

Related: How to complete The Lost Astrolabe in Hogwarts Legacy

Screenshot by Gamepur

While behind an enemy, a button prompt will appear above their head. You should see the spell name, Petrificus Totalus, and you can use it against them. This will instantly stun your foe, causing them to go extremely stiff and eliminate them before you even fight them. You should be able to use this against any foe you sneak up on, but again, if the enemy is significantly stronger than you or an elite unit, they won’t immediately go down. They’ll have a little bit of their health left, and they can warn others about your presence. You likely want to save these enemies for last.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Petrificus Totalus spell is one you always have on your character. You do not need to make sure this is on your character. However, it can only work while your character is under the Disillusionment spell.