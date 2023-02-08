There are plenty of side quests for you to complete as you progress through Hogwarts Legacy with some of these quests being tasks for your fellow classmates. Grace Pinch-Smedley needs your assistance down by the lake. She wants to get her family’s heirloom back which fell into Black Lake a long time ago. Instead of disobeying her father’s wishes, she asks you to brave the waters of the lake and obtain the Astrolabe. This guide will show you how to complete The Lost Astrolabe in Hogwarts Legacy.

The Lost Astrolabe walkthrough in Hogwarts Legacy

After you have completed the potions and herbology classes at school, you will be able to spot a quest to the south of the castle next to the Black Lake docks. Travel down there via the Floo Flame system or run if you haven’t traveled that far from the castle yet. You will see Grace on the docks waiting for you. Talk to her to get a rundown of the quest.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After learning about the Astrolabe that is stuck on the bottom of the lake, swim out on the lake to where the purple marker appears on your map. Within this area, you will see various bits of white water. Instead of manually diving down into the lake and searching, you will need to interact with these white areas in the water to automatically dive and grab some items.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After searching a few of the areas, you will find the Astrolabe. Return the lost item to Grace to complete the quest.

Should you give Grace the Astrolabe or keep it in Hogwarts Legacy?

When you bring the Astrolabe back to Grace, you will be given three choices; give the item back, give it back for a price, or keep it for yourself. While this choice won’t change anything in the game, it does show your moral standing as a character.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The following outcomes happen depending on what you choose during this time: