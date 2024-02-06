How To Solve All Paper Theater Puzzles in Genshin Impact Lantern Rite Event

Recommended Videos

Vibrant Harriers Aloft in Spring Breeze is the Lunar New Year event in Genshin Impact and with it comes many activities players can take part in to earn many rewards. Some of these are more straightforward while others need a bit of puzzle-solving.

The new Genshin Impact event takes place during the Lantern Rite, the Teyvat equivalent to the Lunar New Year. During this event players will be able to get rewards for logging in through the “May Fortune Find You” portion. One of the tasks players will be able to do is the Paper Theater under the Felicitous Festivities. The puzzles are very similar to the motherboard debugging puzzles found in the Thelxie’s Adventure event. This time players will need to guide the adorable Guoba and Yuegui to some delicious food.

Related:All Time Trial Locations in Genshin Impact

Paper Shadows A-Foraging Lantern Rite Genshin Impact Rules

The rules of the game are simple. Players will need to lead either Guoba or Yuegui to the food price on a checkered board. They will have to avoid obstacles, sometimes unlocking vines with a key to open the way. The real trick is each of these characters can only move a certain amount of blocks. They will be able to gain movement when players retrace their steps but can not gain more blocks per movement. Sometimes you have to go back to move forward. There will be some objects that look to be unmovable blocks but are actually movable and something players will be able to use to their advantage.

Paper Shadows A-Foraging Day 1

On the first day, Genshin Impact players are introduced to the game and can complete three puzzles while the rest are locked until the next out-of-game day. The first three are pretty easy once you know how to use the objects on the board to solve the puzzles.

First Puzzle

Screenshot by Gamepur

The first puzzle is easy and doesn’t need much thinking to solve. All players need to know for this one is that they can move the wooden box blocking the path down. All they have to do is move into the square the box is in and the box will automatically move.

Second Puzzle

Screenshot by Gamepur

This one requires a bit of back-tracking because of the limited movement provided. Players will need to go down and push the wooden box into the key on the right. Pushing the box into the key will count as grabbing the key and will unlock the way to the food on the bottom of the board. Backtrack until you are lined up with the food to reclaim the movements and then go down to claim your prize.

Third Puzzle

Screenshot by Gamepur

The last puzzle takes a few steps. First, move around until you are behind the box to move it towards the key as far as you can. Then backtrack to the starting potion to reclaim movement. Then go right behind the wooden box again using as little movement as possible to push it the rest of the way into the key. Now you will be able to open the way and move back to snag the food.