There are a handful of Merlin Trials outside Rookwood Castle in Hogwarts Legacy. You can find them to the west of this location, and you might be on the hunt to solve them all if you’re keen to unlock more gear slots for your character. Here’s what you need to know about how to solve all Rookwood Castle Merlin Trials in Hogwarts Legacy.

All Rookwood Castle Merlin Trials in Hogwarts Legacy

Merlin Trial at Troll Lair

The first one is to the west of Rookwood Castle, to the north of a Troll Lair. When you arrive, place the Mallowsweet above the trial pedestal, and four rocks will emerge from the water. You will need to jump across all four rocks without touching the water.

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you dive into the water, you fail the trial and must try it again. This may take a few attempts, as it can be challenging to position your character to jump onto the next rock and avoid going into the water.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Merlin Trial at Treasure Vault

There is a second Merlin Trial northwest of Rookwood Castle, close to a Treasure Vault.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you arrive, several pedestals will rise up from the ground. You will need to use the Confringo spell to hit them from your current range and light them on fire. There are only three that you need to burn to complete the trial.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Merlin Trial at Bandit Camp

The final Merlin Trial is north of Rookwood Castle, close to a Bandit Camp. This is similar to the previous trial, where you must destroy small pedestals that appear from the ground.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Unlike the ones you light on fire, this one will need you to destroy the owl-like pots on top of them. We used the Confringo spell to do this. There are three groups of pedestals, one further away from the trial, to the south. Once you’ve destroyed all of these pots, the trial is complete.