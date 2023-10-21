How to Solve New Threads Piano Puzzle in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 features Kraven the Hunter’s hunt for all the major villains in Manhattan. Despite having a ridiculously long full name — Sergei KravinoffKraven the Hunter — he’s actually pretty successful, snatching both Scorpion and the Lizard. Instead of questioning his fetish for scaly villains, I’ll focus on trying to save one of them instead. While hunting for clues about the Lizard’s whereabouts, you run into a piano tiles puzzle that blocks the way forward. You’ll have to toy around to complete New Threads in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

Piano Puzzle Solution in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Screenshot by Gamepur

The solution to the piano puzzle lies in the toy piano that’s in the messy kitchen. Head back there and interact with the piano on the shelf to the left. This musical piano plays different tunes based on the icon you choose.

You may have noticed the console on the wall had a tiny picture of a red barn sticking out of its corner. Well, that’s your only hint. Press the barn key on the piano to hear a lovely rendition of “Old MacDonald Had a Farm,” played by this cute color-coded piano.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The first four notes of this color-coded tune are the password to solve the New Threads Piano Puzzle in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. Armed with this knowledge, head back to the console and press the following code:

Magenta tile (4)

Magenta tile (4)

Magenta tile (4)

Green tile (1)

All remaining notes don’t need to be typed in. It’s just a four-tyle password. This means the console’s password is just “Old MacDonald,” but in note form.

Now that the door is wide open, it’s time to do some more research on the Lizard‘s whereabouts and fight some hunters on the way out.