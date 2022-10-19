How to solve the Act 2 puzzle in Scorn

Scorn’s innovative themes often overshadow its eerie atmosphere and jarring environment. Its puzzles are a particularly novel yet challenging element of the game. One specific puzzle that you may have trouble dealing with is the cylindrical dial puzzle encountered near the end of Act 2.

Dial puzzle — Scorn Act 2 puzzle solution

Toward the end of Act 2, you will encounter a relatively difficult cylindrical dial puzzle that needs to be solved in order to progress to the next part of the story. In order to solve this complex contraption, each of the white spheres on the dials must come into contact with the red notches found at the end of each slot on the cylinder.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Your first step will be to turn the dials upwards until it’s aligned with the top most slot. You will then have to move the dials once to the left, so the first white sphere is inserted into the slot.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Then, you’ll need to turn the three remaining dials upward once while the first sphere is still inside the slot. Afterward, you will have to bring the first dial out of the top slot and turn it downwards until it’s aligned with the bottom slot.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you’ve brought the first misaligned dial downwards, move the rings to the left so that the first sphere is inserted in the bottom-most slot.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Next, rotate the three remaining dials until the second one is aligned with the top slot, where you can then promptly insert it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

As soon as the second dial is within the top slot, turn the other two dials downwards until the third one is aligned with the bottom slot. After it’s aligned, you can bring the third dial into the slot, which then leaves just one dial remaining.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Turn the last dial upward until it’s aligned with the middle slot, and from there, you’ll be able to move all of them to the left so that they come into contact with their respective notches.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Finally, you’ll only need to turn the first dial upward twice so that it reaches the remaining notch, thereby solving the puzzle.