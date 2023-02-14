How to solve the Bell Tower Courtyard door puzzle in the Library Annex in Hogwarts Legacy

In Hogwarts Legacy, once you’ve completed The Caretaker’s Lunar Lament quest, you can start using the Alohomora spell to unlock Level I doors and can therefore reach areas of the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry that were previously inaccessible. One of these areas is the Long Gallery which, as you might guess from its name, is a long hallway full of paintings. One end of the Long Gallery is near the Potions Classroom Floo Flame, while the other end is near the Bell Tower Courtyard Floo Flame. At the Bell Tower Courtyard end, there’s an Arithmancy puzzle door, and you’re going to need to do a bit of math in order to open it.

Related: How to solve the bell tower puzzle in Hogwarts Legacy

How to open the Long Gallery puzzle door

Screenshot by Gamepur

See those creature icons around the door? Those correspond, from left to right, to the numbers 0 to 9. So, wherever you see one of those creature icons, it represents a number between 0 and 9. To unlock the Bell Tower puzzle door, you need to make all of the numbers on the points of the triangles on the door add up to the numbers in the middle of the triangles. To do this, you need to roll the triangles near the door until they display the creature icon that completes each equation.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The top triangle reads spider (8) + 12 + ? = 22, so the “?” must be 2, which is represented by the dragon creature icon. So, roll the “?” triangle to the left of the door until it displays a dragon creature icon.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The bottom triangle reads squid (7) + unicorn (1) + ?? = 9, so the “??” must be another unicorn. Find the “??” triangle to the right of the door, next to the stuffed troll, and roll it until it displays a unicorn creature icon. Now the door will open, and you can get some loot, including the Gorgon Portrait field guide page and the Ruins Conjuration.