How to unlock the Levioso spell and use it in Hogwarts Legacy

The Levioso spell is one of several basic spells you can learn to use in Hogwarts Legacy. It’s a handy charm that allows you to force things to float, making them levitate on the ground. Although it does not damage an opponent, it does make it easier to leave them open to an attack and breaks any shielding they might have protecting them. Here’s what you need to know about how to unlock the Levioso spell and how to use it in Hogwarts Legacy.

Where to get the Levioso spell in Hogwarts Legacy

The Levioso spell is one you learn as you progress through the main story. It becomes available to all characters participating in their first Defense Against the Dark Arts class, which unlocks on your first day at Hogwarts. Upon entering the Central Hall in the Great Library Annex section of Hogwarts, go to the Astronomy Tower to start the lesson. This is a standard main story quest involving several cutscenes and teaching several mechanics, mostly surrounding the Levioso spell.

How the Levioso spell works in Hogwarts Legacy

When using the Levioso spell, any target you hit will float in the air for a short time. You have a chance to unleash several chosen spells against your opponent, or you can choose to focus on using basic attack spells. While an opponent is floating, they won’t be able to defend themselves, giving you plenty of time to lay out a heavy amount of damage before they can react.

Screenshot by Gamepur

It’s important to note that when a character is using a shield to block your spells, the Levioso spell can break this shield. You won’t be able to break the shield without this spell or other control spells you unlock while playing Hogwarts Legacy.