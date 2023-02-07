There are a handful of side quests for you to complete in Hogwarts Legacy. These activities provide experience points and unlock cosmetics for your character, but they do not advance the main story, which sometimes makes them more exciting to explore. One of the earlier side quests you can work on is the Like a Moth to a Flame, where you have to discover the puzzle behind a mysterious painting. Here’s what you need to know about how to complete Like a Moth to a Flame in Hogwarts Legacy.

How to solve the Like a Moth to a Flame puzzle in Hogwarts Legacy

You can start Like a Moth quest by speaking with Lenora Everleigh. You can find her in The Library Annex section of Hogwarts, to the right of the large centerpiece in the middle of the room. Speak with her, and she’ll talk to you about the mysterious painting she’s found. If you answer any side dialogue, you’ll learn that she made progress with the picture using the spell Lumos but needs help figuring out what to do next.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When Lenora leaves, activate the Lumos spell with your wand, and a particular location will appear on the painting. This location is somewhere in Hogwarts, and you need to track it down to figure out the next step in this quest. Luckily, the location is pretty close from your current position.

Screenshot by Gamepur

From the painting, proceed to the southwest, and make your way down the stairs. Turn to the left when you reach the bottom, and there will be a moth on the wall. Stand near the moth, and bring it back to the painting.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you arrive at the painting, deactivate Lumos with your wand, and you will have completed the puzzle. The next step is to speak with Lenora to share what you’ve uncovered about the painting and complete the quest. You can tell Lenora how you solved the painting or refuse to say it to her.