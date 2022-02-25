How to solve the dead body mystery near Fall’s Edge in Horizon Forbidden West

The world of Horizon Forbidden West is filled with machines to destroy, activities to complete, and beautiful views to see. However, it’s also dotted with little stories told through the environment, ones that you may not understand at first. This guide explains how to complete one of those stories, the mystery of the dead body near Fall’s Edge.

Where is the dead body near Fall’s Edge?

Screenshot by Gamepur

The dead body is west of Fall’s Edge. Take the path towards the area of red vines and follow it north, taking the bend to the right. Along the way, you’ll discover a dead body by the side of the road. See above for a map reference for the area.

How to solve the mystery of the dead body near Fall’s Edge

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you’ve found the body, Aloy will talk to herself about it. Then, use your Focus to scan it, and two more points will appear for you to scan nearby. There’s a rope and some rocks on the ground. This will allow you to find a track to follow up the cliff.

Screenshot by Gamepur

As you follow the track, a machine will burst out and try to make you fall off the wall. It didn’t get us, but it might attack you, so watch out for it. Climb to the top, and you’ll find a cave. Inside that cave is some Greenshine that you can harvest. This is what the dead people were after when they were climbing, but the machine prevented them from getting close.