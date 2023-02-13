There are multiple Merlin Trials you can find through Hogwarts Legacy, and these are going to test your puzzle-solving skills. A notable Merlin Trial is one you can find close to the Feldcroft Catacomb Floo Flame fast travel location in the Feldcroft region. You’ll need to access your reserve of magical skills to find the solution. Here’s what you need to know about how to solve the Feldcroft Catacomb Merlin Trial in Hogwarts Legacy.

What is the Feldcroft Catacomb Merlin Trial solution in Hogwarts Legacy?

You can find the Feldcroft Catacomb Merlin Trial on the southern edge of the Feldcroft region. The Merlin Trial is north of the Feldcroft Catacomb Floo Flame fast travel point, to the southeast of the Feldcroft village.

After you activate the trial, several rock-like pillars will emerge from the ground, and you will need to locate them all to complete this test. Thankfully, they’re not too far off from your current location, but they can be tricky to find.

You can find one directly before the Merlin Trial, north of the starting point.

There is a second one to your left, to the northwest, on top of a rock.

Return to the Merlin Trila, and make your way to the southwest. You can find another pillar sticking out of a rock. The fourth will be close to the last one, inside of a rock face, protecting a treasure chest.

The final one is closer to the east of the Merlin Trial, in the small forest. We recommend using Revelio to narrow down its location and destroy it.

After you’ve destroyed each of these pillars, the trial will be complete, and you can move on to your next task in Hogwarts Legacy.