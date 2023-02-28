How to solve the Korrow Ruins Merlin Trial in North Hogwarts Region in Hogwarts Legacy

The key to expanding your inventory and getting more gear slots in Hogwarts Legacy is the ‘Complete Merlin Trials’ Challenge, which is under Exploration on the Challenges screen. You can start the ‘Complete Merlin Trials’ Challenge as soon as you’ve completed the Trials of Merlin main story quest, and every time you hit a milestone in the Challenge, you’ll unlock new gear slots, so that you won’t have to destroy so much gear when exploring dungeons. There are nearly 100 Merlin Trials to try, and one of the trickier ones is at the westernmost point of the North Hogwarts Region, close to the Korrow Ruins Floo Flame, and to a Bandit Camp Castle.

How to complete the Merlin Trial near Korrow Ruins

To solve the Korrow Ruins Merlin Trial, you need to ignite three braziers quickly enough so that the first one doesn’t go out before you light the third one. You’ll need the Confringo spell to do this, and will need to find a vantage point from which you have sight lines to all three braziers. The best place to stand is on the wooden bridge to the west of the Merlin Trial marker. Use Confringo or Incendio to burn away the vines over the doorway of the tower to the west before you start.

The first brazier is on the rocks north of the bridge. It’s too far away to auto-target, so you’ll need to target it manually with L2/LT. If your spell’s not reaching it, move further northeast on the bridge.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The second brazier is inside the tower to the west of the bridge.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The third brazier is on the right-hand side of the river to the south of the bridge.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Hit all three braziers in quick succession to complete the Merlin Trial and take a step closer to expanding your inventory.