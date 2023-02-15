How to solve the Merlin Trial by Jackdaw’s Tomb in Hogwarts Legacy

In Hogwarts Legacy, Merlin Trials are puzzles and challenges that may or may not have been set up by the most famous wizard of all. No, not David Blaine. No, not David Copperfield either. The clue is in the name — Merlin was the greatest wizard of all time, and his first name probably wasn’t David. Anyway, during his time studying at Hogwarts he supposedly set up these challenges all over this fictional region of Scotland, and one of the most difficult ones is close to Jackdaw’s Tomb in the Forbidden Forest.

How to complete the Jackdaw’s Tomb Merlin Trial

Screenshot by Gamepur

From the Jackdaw’s Tomb Floo Flame, head east and find the Merlin Trial on the other side of the firefly pond. This Merlin Trial is one of the ones where you have to light three braziers in quick succession using one of your fire spells. The Baziers are quite far apart, so if you only have Incendio, which has a short range, you might find this Merlin Trial too difficult. If you don’t have Confringo yet, we’d suggest going back to Hogwarts and only coming back to the Forbidden Forest after you’ve completed the In the Shadow of the Undercroft quest and learned Confringo.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Confringo has a really long range, so using that spell, you can hit all three braziers without moving far from the Merlin Trial marker. One of them is in a little clearing down the slope to the north. Another is to the northwest between two large trees on the bank of the firefly pond. And the last one is behind a large tree to the northeast. If you’re having trouble finding them, use Revelio to make them show up bright blue. Only the brazier at the top of the pillar will show up blue, the rest of the pillar will not.