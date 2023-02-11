How to find the missing pages in Jackdaw’s Rest in Hogwarts Legacy

Jackdaw’s Rest is a main quest in Hogwarts Legacy in which you meet the ghost of a thief named Richard Jackdaw, and then have to find his remains in a huge cave, “Jackdaw’s Tomb”, which is populated by giant spiders. The reason you want to find his remains is that he was holding the pages of an ancient book when he died, but finding the missing pages isn’t so easy. There’s no quest tracking and no map while you’re in the cave, and it’s easy to get lost and stuck.

Where to find the missing pages in Jackdaw’s Tomb

Screenshot by Gamepur

At first the path through Jackdaw’s Tomb is pretty straightforward. Soon after you enter the cave, you’ll come to a locked door that you unlock by hitting the three nearby symbols with basic attacks in quick succession. Don’t bother using L2/LT to aim. It’s quicker to just move the camera and auto-target.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Follow the tunnel, using Incendio to burn through the spider’s web, then fight some spiders. Continue down the main path, south and then east, fighting more spiders along the way. Next there’s another door opened by hitting three symbols, but one of the symbols is hidden around the corner to the left (you can find it with Revelio).

Screenshot by Gamepur

Go through the door, crawl under the rock, and keep following the path southwest. Use Accio to pull the floating platform towards you, then jump on the platform, and use Accio again to cross the gap.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Fight a bunch more spiders, then follow the path around to the left. When the cave opens out, go north, dropping into the shallow pool. Next you’ll have to fight more spiders, including a couple of really big ones. With the spiders defeated, open the gate by hitting the symbol under the stone bridge, then the one next to the gate. Cross the bridge and find the missing pages on Jackdaw’s Remains.