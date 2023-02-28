How to solve the Merlin Trial near the Forbidden Forest Floo Flame in Hogwarts Legacy

The ‘Complete Merlin Trials’ exploration Challenge is the only way to get an inventory expansion in Hogwarts Legacy. By hitting milestones on the challenge, you earn new slots to store gear. These extra slots are a must-have if you keep finding yourself having to destroy gear to make space for more. You can start completing Merlin Trials as soon as you complete the Trials of Merlin main story quest. There are nearly 100 to discover and solve, and one of the trickier ones is near the Forbidden Forest Floo Flame, a short distance to the west, on the other side of the river. Confusingly, the Forbidden Forest Floo Flame is not actually in the Forbidden Forest region, and neither is this Merlin Trial. It’s actually right on the border between the North Hogwarts Region and the South Hogwarts Region.

How to complete the Merlin Trial near the Forbidden Forest Floo Flame

To complete the Forbidden Forest Merlin Trial (that’s actually in the North Hogwarts Region), you have to destroy nine stone balls perched on top of stone pillars. Usually, in Merlin Trials of this type, the stone balls are divided into three distinct sets of three, but in the Merlin Trial near the Forbidden Forest Floo Flame, all nine of them are clustered quite closely together. All nine pillars and balls are to the west of the Merlin Trial marker, and all you have to do to destroy them is hit them once, each with a Basic Cast attack.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The first three pillars and balls are immediately west of the Merlin Trial marker, one in the clearing near the chopping block and two on the rocks at the edge of the clearing.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The second set of pillars and balls is further west, at the foot of the rocky cliff, around the broken wooden cart.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The final three pillars and balls are higher up on the rocky cliff.

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you’re having trouble finding all nine pillars and balls, use Revelio in the area west of the Merlin Trial marker, which will highlight the balls in blue. Once you’ve destroyed all nine of them, the Merlin Trial will be complete, and you’ll be one step closer to a bigger inventory.