How to solve the Merlin Trial west of Hogsmeade in Hogwarts Legacy

If you want to expand your inventory and increase the number of gear slots you have available in Hogwarts Legacy, then you’re going to need to complete a lot of Merlin Trials, so as to earn milestones in the Trials of Merlin challenge. Each milestone earns you more gear slots, and there’s no other way to increase them. Merlin Trials are puzzles and challenges dotted around the world of Hogwarts Legacy, and some of them are more difficult to complete than others. One of the more difficult ones is in the rocky fields west of Hogsmeade, northwest of the Puffskein Den. It’s located next to a small camp, but fortunately not one inhabited by goblins or bandits (or anyone else, for that matter).

How to complete the Merlin Trial west of Hogsmeade

Screenshot by Gamepur

In this Merlin Trial, your goal is to light up the moonstone in each of the square pillars, and to do this you need to find moths nearby and lure them to the pillars using your Lumos spell.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The first cloud of moths is fluttering near the tree northwest of the Merlin Trial marker. Cast Lumos, and they will gather around your wand, allowing you to lead them to the nearest moonstone pillar.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The second cloud of moths is fluttering in front of the tent to the southwest of the Merlin Trial marker. Cast Lumos near them, and they will follow you to one of the moonstone pillars.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The third cloud of moths is north of the Merlin Trial marker, near a few deposits of moonstone set into the cliff face. Cast Lumos near them and they will follow you to the third and final moonstone pillar. Leading moths to all three pillars will complete the Merlin Trial, and take you one step closer to earning more gear slots.