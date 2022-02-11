How to solve the murder at Goater’s Gas Station in Not Tonight 2

When you arrive at Goater’s Gas Station in Not Tonight 2, you’ll need to solve a murder. At the crime scene, two items were found: a fishing hook and a receipt with a signature on it from a woman named Sal. You’re assigned with solving the murder and if you do, you’ll be given two Martyr points.

Before starting your second shift, you’re given the opportunity to talk to two out of the three suspects: Sal, Billy Bob, or Evil Jed. You’ll want to talk to the first two. Don’t worry, you’ll be given the opportunity to talk to Jed later. We ended up talking to Sal first since they’re known to fish often and thus can be connected to the fishhook found at the crime scene.

When interrogating Sal, ask them if they recognize the fishhook. She’ll tell you that’s used for sea fishing. Goater’s is next to a river, not the sea. Given Sal’s expertise in fishing, why would they have a hook for sea fishing if she isn’t anywhere near the sea? You’ll also find out that the signature on the receipt isn’t theirs, meaning someone could have forged it.

Next, you’ll be talking to Billy. Tell him that you can’t solve the crime on your own. Selecting that will make Billy give you his thoughts on the case. He’ll try to pin the blame on Sal, saying that she’s crazy and broke things off with a partner for no reason. It’s later revealed to you that the two broke up five years ago.

On day two, Billy will approach you during your shift. He’ll ask you if he can take a look at the crime scene. Given that he’s one of the suspects in the case, it’s important that you don’t let him in. If you do, he’ll dispose of the body, and you’ll never be able to find out who the murderer is. But you can already guess who it is from that action alone.

After your second shift, you can interview Jed. He’ll tell you that the person who was murdered held the door open for Sal, which made Billy angry. Finally, you’ll be asked who murdered the victim. Say the murderer is Billy Bob. After this, you’ll be awarded two Martyr points and the Detective Sanchez achievement for solving the murder.