How to solve the north Feldcroft Merlin Trial in Hogwarts Legacy

There is only one way to get more storage slots for your gear in Hogwarts Legacy, and that’s by completing lots of Merlin Trials. As you solve Merlin Trials you’ll reach milestones of the ‘Complete Merlin Trials’ exploration challenges, and each milestone rewards you with an inventory expansion. You can’t solve any Merlin Trials until you complete the Trials of Merlin main story quest, during which you’ll complete your first one, but after that there are nearly 100 of them scattered across the map. One of the trickier Merlin Trials is in the Feldcroft Region, north of Feldcroft village itself.

How to complete the Merlin Trial north of Feldcroft village

Screenshot by Gamepur

To solve the Merlin Trial north of Feldcroft village, you need to use the Reparo spell to repair three statues that have been smashed to pieces in the area surrounding the Merlin Trial marker. There’s a lot of long grass in this area, though, and the statues have been reduced to rubble scattered across the ground, so it’s not so easy to find them, even with the help of the Revelio spell.

Screenshot by Gamepur

One broken statue is northwest of the Merlin Trial marker between two large rocks. Get close enough to it for it to be highlighted, then cast Reparo to restore it to its former glory.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Another broken statue is on the right-hand side of the road leading north from the Merlin Trial Marker. Again, simply cast Reparo on it to make it look like a statue once more. There might be a few goblins patrolling near this one, so be prepared to defend yourself.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The final broken statue is also wedged between two large rocks, this time very close to the Merlin Trial marker, on the steep slope to the northeast. Use Reparo to fix this one, and once all three statues are restored, this Merlin Trial will be completed, and you’ll have taken another step towards earning a bigger inventory.