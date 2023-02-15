How to solve the North Ford Bog Entrance Merlin Trial

In Hogwarts Legacy, Merlin Trials are puzzles and challenges dotted around the map that, according to legend, were created by Merlin himself as a bit of extra-curricular fun for himself and his Slytherin chums. It has to be said though that some Merlin Trials are more fun, and less difficult, than others. The Merlin Trial at the small ruined crypt to the northwest of the North Ford Bog Entrance Floo Flame is one of the more frustrating ones. It can be done, but it takes a bit of patience and practice.

How to complete the Merlin Trial near the North Ford Bog Entrance

To complete the North Ford Bog Entrance Merlin Trial you have to climb onto the stone pillar in the northwest corner of the ruined crypt, then jump from pillar to pillar until you reach the pillar in the northwest corner. All of this without touching the ground. If you touch the ground, you have to start again at the southwest pillar. It sounds simple, and it kind of is, but that doesn’t make it easy.

Before you start the frustrating experience of Hogwarts Legacy trying to be a platform game, you have to clear the tops of all of the pillars. This is the easy part. Just use L2/LT and R2/RT to shoot the little piles of stones.

Now climb onto the southwest pillar and take a deep breath. The first two jumps are actually pretty easy — just hold the stick forward and jump. You will automatically grab onto taller pillars like the second one, and pull yourself up. But annoyingly you won’t do this when jumping to the shorter pillars. The second jump is easy because it’s a long-ish distance. It’s the third, fourth, and fifth jumps that are really annoying.

To make these shorter jumps, push forward on the stick, tap jump, then let go of the stick. Don’t try to course-correct, as this will just make your character step off the pillar when they land. You’ve just got to be really careful, and kinda lucky. The last two jumps are longer, and therefore easier, and when you make it to the last pillar, the Merlin Trial will complete.