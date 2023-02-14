You’ll find Merlin Trials throughout Hogwarts Legacy, and there’s a tricky one for you to complete close to the North Ford Bog. You can find this location at the top of the Hogwarts world map. When you arrive, you’ll need to complete the puzzle to add another completed Merlin Trial to your growing list. Here’s what you need to know about how to solve the North Ford Bog Merlin Trial in Hogwarts Legacy.

How to complete the Merlin Trial at North Ford Bog in Hogwarts Legacy

The Merlin Trial is east of the North Ford Bog Floo Flame fast travel location. This is on the northern part of the map, close to the top of Hogsmeade. You can travel to this location on foot, but we’d recommend using a broomstick or flying on a creature to reach this location.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you arrive and activate the Merlin Trial, a few large rock pedestals will appear on the cliffs next to you. You will need to use the Confringo spell to destroy them. However, there are going to be three hidden rocks that you need to reveal. To find them, the best way to do this is to use the Revelio speel, highlighting their locations. They will be hidden behind some vines, preventing your spells from hitting them.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The only way to bypass these vines is to destroy them using the Confringo spell. You need to do this once and then use the Confringo spell again to destroy the rocks. Once you’ve destroyed each of these rocks, the Merlin Trial will be over, and you can continue to explore this location for any other hidden treasures that have been eluding you.