How to solve the North Hall door puzzle in the Astronomy Wing in Hogwarts Legacy

In Hogwarts Legacy, the North Hall is a building in the Astronomy Wing of the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. The North Hall doesn’t have a Floo Flame of its own, but its entrance is very close to the Transfiguration Classroom Floo Flame. You can access the North Hall from the very start of the game, but it has a few internal locked doors that can only be opened once you have learned the Alohomora lockpicking spell during The Caretaker’s Lunar Lament main story quest. One of these locked doors is on the top floor of the North Hall, and it leads to a long hallway, at the far end of which is one of the school’s Arithmancy puzzle doors.

Related: How to complete Troll Control in Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy North Hall door puzzle solution

Screenshot by Gamepur

From left to right, the creature icons on the door arch represent the numbers 0 to 9, and the triangles drawn on the door itself are two equations that you need to solve in order to unlock the door. You solve the equations by rolling the triangles set into the walls near the door so that they show the creature icon that represents the missing numbers in the “?” and “??” spaces on the door.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The top triangle reads 2 + dragon (2) + ? = 10, so the “?” must be 6. The salamander creature icon represents 6, so roll the “?” triangle to the left of the door until it displays a salamander creature icon.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The bottom triangle reads 3 + 1 + ?? = 7, so the “??” must be 3, which is represented by the hydra creature icon. So, roll the “??” triangle to the right of the door until it displays a hydra creature icon. Now you can open the door and find the Ruined High Stairway Conjuration in the small chest, and some sweet gear in the large chest.