Splatoon 3 takes the popular inky gameplay of the previous two games and does not rewrite how they work, instead adding more features to them. The more noticeable additions will be the new weapons, maps, bosses in Salmon Run, and changes to Splatfest, but there have been a couple of moves added that you can take advantage of as well. Here is how you can use the new Squid Surge move in Splatoon 3.

How to Squid Surge in Splatoon 3

Doing a Squid Surge is really easy to pull off and can put you in a great position to hit an enemy at a higher elevation than you with a surprise attack. All you need to do is hold down ZL to go into Swim Form and jump into the ink on a wall. While there, hold down B to charge up a jump. Your character will peek their head out of the ink and their eyes will flash when you are fully charged. Let go of B, but still hold onto ZL, and your character will rush to the top. When they reach either the ledge or the end of your ink, they will burst into the sky, and you can begin shooting immediately.

Screenshot by Gamepur

As we said, this is a great move to sneak up on enemies that are holding down a higher location than you. They won’t really be able to see where you are on the wall, and you can rush up and hit them either with your normal ink fire or a special attack.

Before jumping in a game and doing this, we recommend practicing it on one of the walls in the Training Room. This will give you a chance to learn how high up your character will jump because it’s not particularly very high. The rush upwards, though, is much faster than just swimming up.